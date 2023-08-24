Free Hunter Safety Course coming up
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties, including Citrus. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
The Citrus class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a copy (print or electronic) of their online completion certificate, and a pen or pencil. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety.
Woman’s Club upcoming activity, meeting
The Woman’s Club of Beverly Hills will be attending the Craft Fair put on by the Beverly Hills Civic Association from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. Stop by and see what they’re all about.
Then, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, their general meeting and guest speaker will be presented at their new location, the Citrus County Senior Center, in the Café, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
For more information, call 203-915-7407.
Pet adoption, food collection event Saturday
Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will hold a pet adoption and pet food collection from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch located on U.S. Highway 19 in Homosassa.
A pet supply collection box will be available starting Monday, Aug. 21, for anyone unable to attend the Saturday event.
Helping families feed their pets will allow the family to keep their pets well nourished, happy and healthy, and help control the pet overpopulation problem.
Church to offer barbecue chicken
Floral City United Methodist Church is holding a take-out barbecue chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m., or until they run out, on Aug. 26 at 8478 E. Marvin St., across from the elementary school.
Meal includes barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans and pineapple upside down cake for a donation of $10.
For more information, call 352-344-1771.
Register now for Veterans Golf Tournament
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 9 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Course for the benefit of local honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in financial need.
Check-in for the four-person scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Pro Shop with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Individuals and groups short of four persons will be combined to make a team. You do not need to be a veteran to participate.
Registration form and $75 donation per golfer must be received no later than Aug. 30. Donation includes golf and cart, beverages on the course and lunch at the country club.
The tournament features a Hole-in-One, first, second, third place and closest to the pin cash prizes, plus door prizes. Charitable tax-deductible donations for hole sponsorships of $425, $325, $225 or $125 and door prizes are greatly welcome.
Participating golfers should make their checks payable to CCVF and send it with registration form to CCVF, P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, no later than Aug. 30.
For registration form or more information, visit the CCVF website at citrusvf.org or call 339-987-0598 or 352-382-3847.