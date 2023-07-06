Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) July meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July 10 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The meeting will feature Captain Marrio Castello of Tall Tails Charters. His talk will cover information about his equipment and his techniques for fishing on the Nature Coast area.
Castello has been fishing the waters of Crystal River his entire life. He primarily targets redfish and trout, but depending upon the season, will catch anything willing to hit his line.
During the summer, Castello always makes some time to scallop in the crystal-clear water on the flats. Some of his achievements in the fishing community include being on the Reel Time Florida Sportsman show and having multiple pictures shown on the Florida Insider Fishing report and the front pages on the Florida Sportsman website.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact them at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or more club information can be found on the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Trump Club 45 to convene
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet on Tuesday, July 11, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., at the Realtors Association building located at 714 Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The keynote speaker will be investigative reporter Laura Loomer speaking on the importance of re-electing Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.
For any questions, contact Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Area Genealogical Society to gather
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on July 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Claudia Breland and she will be talking about "Beyond Ancestry.com: Searching for Your Ancestors Online." She will be talking about many other resources that can supplement the information you have on your family and fill in the missing pieces. Guests are welcome to attend. For the link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
July Master Gardener seminars
The July UF/IFAS Master Gardeners PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: July 12 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, July 13 at Citrus Springs, July 19 at Floral City, July 24 at Coastal in Crystal River, July 26 at Inverness and July 27 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing: IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Veterans board to meet July 13
Citrus County’s Veterans Services Advisory Board (VSAB) will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, in the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The purpose of the VSAB is to advise Veterans Services and the Board of County Commissioners on unmet veteran needs, policies, services and any other pertinent matters.
For more information, call Citrus County Veterans Services at 352-527-5915.