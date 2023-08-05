Genealogical Society to meet Aug. 8 in Lecanto
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Debbie Wilson Smyth who will be talking about “Shore to Shore,” a last will and testament offers a rich resource of information for genealogical purposes. This presentation provides an overview of the probate process and records that may be created after a person’s death.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Oakwood Village homeowners to convene on Aug. 12
The Oakwood Village Homeowners Association will hold a quarterly members meeting from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Ozello writers to hold book signing Aug. 23
The Ozello Writers Guild members will be signing and selling their book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Inverness Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. “Three Bridges to Paradise” was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association to raise money for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/ saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25.
Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and photos become the property of Citrus Publishing Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions.
Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section.
The first-place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
Chucks Guns to present free presentation about dementia, firearm safety
Chucks Guns will offer a free presentation and open conversation about dementia and firearm safety, featuring Coping with Dementia president Debbie Selsavage, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4027 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
Chucks Guns manager Bill Ullrich said, “Given the senior age of our Citrus County population, dementia is an ever-present possibility and handling a firearm safely requires many of the abilities that dementia erodes, including judgment, vision and manual dexterity. We want our citizens who enjoy firearms to be able to recognize the signs of dementia to know when it is time to take steps to keep their families safe.”
Ullrich reports that every attendee will receive a free copy of “Dementia and Firearm Safety,” a book that has received an “Editor’s Choice” recognition by American Rifleman, the official magazine of the National Rifle Association.
While the event is free and open to the public, seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 352-422-3663, or Chucks Guns at 352-270-8362.