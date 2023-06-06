Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present, “Myth or Truth.” He will talk about the free online database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the family tree.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
LWVCC to host Sierra Club representative
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) has invited Sierra Club representative Michael McGrath to speak at their June meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
McGrath is an avid environmentalist with an impressive track record for recent state projects. He successfully organized the Roads to Ruin campaign, educating commissioners and local residents about the negative effects of the Northern Turnpike Extension.
At the meeting, McGrath will offer a presentation on the proposed revised Fertilizer Ordinance and the reasons why we need to reduce the nitrogen loading to our springs and rivers in Citrus County from turf grass applications. Many other counties have done this.
The LWVCC will take summer recess in July and August. Watch for their September announcement in late summer.
For more information, call 1-631-790-7933, visit lwvcitrus.org or search “League of Women Voters of Citrus County” on Facebook.
Coping Connection to be offered at second location
Late in 2021, the Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia teamed up to provide free support groups and resource information to families and care partners who are living with dementia. The program, called the Citrus Libraries Coping Connection, is provided primarily for individuals who do not have computer access.
At that time, the Central Ridge Library, located at 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills, became the sole location where individuals living with dementia and their care partners could join a live support group via video connection on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Beginning June 13, the same service will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Homosassa Library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave. Participants should arrive at 12:50 p.m. to sign in for the free service.
The program is free and available to anyone. For more information about registering, call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622 or the Homosassa Library at 352-628-5626, or go to the library’s website, citruslibraries.org.
For additional information about Coping with Dementia and the services it provides, contact Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663.
PSCC to hold Behavioral Health Symposium
The Citrus County Public Safety Coordinating Council (PSCC) has announced that its inaugural behavioral health symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the College of Central Florida’s (CF) Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
The purpose of the symposium is to identify overlaps and gaps between participating organizations through SWOT analysis and address key goals, such as minimizing unnecessary Baker/Marchman Acts, tackling insurance reform and a lack of local providers, navigating complementary services, continuum of care and related topics.
The public is welcome to attend; however, there will be no “open to the public” on the symposium agenda. Those wishing to attend as a member of the public should send an email with the subject “PSCC RSVP” to Douglas.Wright@citrusbocc.com.