Church cancels free breakfast
The Men's Fellowship at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness has decided to cancel the free pancake breakfast originally scheduled for Feb. 18 due to the last breakfast's low attendance.
Another free breakfast will be considered for a future date.
Rotary seeks event vendors
The Rotary Club of Homosassa Springs is looking for both food and craft vendors for their upcoming Shrimpapalooza Event slated for March 18 at The Homosassa Civic Association property on Yulee Drive in Homosassa.
Those interested may call Tom Feeney at 352-201-2520 or go to shrimpapalooza.com for more information and applications.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Farmers Market
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Inverness Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature, or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Clerk of Court Meadowcrest temporarily closed
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations.
Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this time.
For traffic and court payments, injunctions and filing cases, visit the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave.
For official records, marriage licenses and passports, visit the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave.
They are also available online at www.citrusclerk.org; or phone at 352-341-6424.
CF invites future students to Preview Day
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event at the Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto on Thursday, March 9, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer — for high school students to retirees and everyone in between. At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
The $30 college application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one 3-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.