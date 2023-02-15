Chronicle Healthy Living Show on tap
The Citrus County Chronicle is hosting the Spring Healthy Living Show with more than 40 booths to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
Join us in learning from a variety of vendors including fitness experts, hearing specialists, family physicians, home health care services, support groups, insurance providers and much more.
This is a must-attend event if you are new to the Citrus County area or if you are a long-term resident that may be seeking new health care professionals. Make 2023 the healthiest year yet.
Lifestream to share information on services
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus will host two speakers from Lifestream Behavioral Services to discuss the programs that Lifestream offers in the area, how to access them, and upcoming changes to improve service delivery.
NAMI Citrus will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Road, Lecanto. The meeting will begin about 7 p.m. and should wrap up by 8:30 p.m.
Susan Lake is the senior vice president of Clinical Services for Lifestream Behavioral Center. She is a clinical social worker who has spent most of her career working in behavioral health. At Lifestream, Lake is responsible for providing clinical leadership and fostering superior quality consumer care.
Joining Lake will be Kristen Hopper, vice president of Child Integrated Services with Lifestream Behavioral Center.
The meeting is open to the public and you do not need to be a NAMI member to attend. This meeting is not focused on the building, it is about clinical services.
NAMI Citrus is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting mental health wellness in our community through advocacy, education, empowerment, public awareness, support, and empowerment so all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
The NAMI resource line assists community members find the help and hope that they need. For more information, visit namicitrus.org.
Beverly Hills Civic Association to meet
Beverly Hills Civic Association will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at 77 Civic Circle. At 5 p.m. they will serve dinner before the meeting starts.
The dinner will be ribs with coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. Price is $12 per person. They hope that members and guests will want to support the Civic Association and stay for the meeting.
The guest speakers will be representatives from code compliance, reporting some positive changes, and a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office.
All residents are invited. Call 352-746-2657.
Learn about monarch butterflies with club
Learn all about the beautiful monarch butterfly at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
The guest speaker will be Anita Camacho, president and founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation and North American Butterfly Association Tampa Bay chapter. Camacho will do a presentation on the monarch butterfly, their host plants, annual migration and how we can help conserve them.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments. There will be a door prize, raffles and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU.
Wildlife Club meetings are always free, and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384.
Democratic Women's Club to meet
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for the monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Sandra "Sam" Himmel, Citrus County Schools superintendent. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, go online to citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.