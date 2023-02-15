Endangered Species Conservation

Learn all about the beautiful monarch butterfly at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.

Chronicle Healthy Living Show on tap

The Citrus County Chronicle is hosting the Spring Healthy Living Show with more than 40 booths to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.

