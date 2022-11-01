The Homosassa River Alliance will hold its next monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker will be Commissioner Holly Davis. All are welcome.
Meetings are held at the Old Homosassa Civic Center at 5330 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa.