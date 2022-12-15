HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
The presentation will include tips for beginners who are just getting started but want to ensure they have a long and healthy life ahead. A brief question and answer session will follow.
Seating is limited so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.