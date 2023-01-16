In honor of Florida Arbor Day, the Homosassa River Garden Club will be giving away 500 free Red Mulberry tree saplings. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will continue until all trees are distributed.
There will be two locations which will have 250 saplings at each: Publix Super Market at Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; and Publix Super Market at Springs Plaza, 3942 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Red mulberry is a small to medium-sized deciduous tree, growing to 10-15, 35-50 feet tall and rarely 70 feet, with a trunk up to 20 inches in diameter. It can live up to 125 years. The berries are edible and sweet.
Today, mulberries are eaten raw, used in the fillings of pastries, fermented into wine, and used for marmalades, liquors, natural dyes and cosmetics.
Red mulberry is hardy to subzero temperatures, relatively hardy to drought, pollution, and poor soil, though the white mulberry is hardier.