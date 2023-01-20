In honor of Florida Arbor Day, the Homosassa River Garden Club will be giving away 500 free Red Mulberry tree saplings. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will continue until all trees are distributed.

There will be two locations which will have 250 saplings at each: Publix Super Market at Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; and Publix Super Market at Springs Plaza, 3942 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 