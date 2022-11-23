Four people are blaming alligator watching as the cause behind what they call a misunderstanding that led to their arrest in Hernando and charges of petit theft and burglary of a home.
According to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, the four arrested were Shylah Dawn Larock, 31, of Hernando, Benjamin Weston Cummings, 33, Jaclyn Joy Headley, 33, both of Dunnellon, and Shawn Everett Dillon, 47, with no address available.
According to records, arresting deputies charged Larock with felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any thefts), possession of drug paraphernalia, and burglary of an unoccupied residence. Her bond was $8,000.
Dillion and Headly were both charged with petit theft and burglary of an unoccupied home. Their bond was $5,500.
Cummings was charged with felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft) and burglary of a residence. His bond was $7,000.
Citrus County deputies were sent to a home at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on East Fort Apache Place, Hernando about a burglary in progress. Soon later the deputies were told that the victim of the burglary had a firearm and cornered two men and two women against the side of his home, according to reports.
When deputies arrived they also saw two backpacks on the ground.
According to reports, Larock identified one of the two backpacks as belonging to her and Cummings claiming the other.
The victim told deputies that when he arrived home he saw through a window a light inside his garage from at least two flashlights, according to records. He said he watched the lights for a couple of moments during which time he also called a neighbor.
According to interviews, the victim went to the front of his home while the neighbor went to the back.
The witness told deputies he saw one man run out from the back of the garage, according to records.
The witness said that when he walked to the front of the house to join the victim, the two men and two women were already up against the wall with the victim.
According to reports, deputies found a collectable football card, copper piping, and a Joker’s mask in one of the backpacks. The victim told deputies the items were his and had a photo on his cell phone of himself wearing the mask.
Deputies also found drug paraphernalia in the backseat of the cruiser in which Larock was transported to jail, according to records.
When interviewed by deputies, the four said they had come to the area to look at alligators in the lake and did not go into the garage or house. As for the items in the backpack, they said a friend gave them the items.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.