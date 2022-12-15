While winter may be looming ahead, due to Florida’s unique weather, plants are still blooming and thriving.
Those looking to add plants to their current garden visit the Floral City Library on the last Wednesday of the month and participate in a Plant Swap.
Bring plants there's an abundance of, or no longer plan to keep in the garden. Then swap them with other gardeners. It is a great way to meet other plant enthusiasts and learn about the plants that grow well here in Citrus County.
The next plant swap will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, outside the Floral City Library.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For additional information, call a local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
