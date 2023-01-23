Looking to purchase your first home? This HUD approved four-week homebuyer education class is designed to help people better understand the entire home buying process including preparing one's credit and finances, shopping for a home, home inspection, fair housing, financing and closing.
Successful completion of the class fulfills the required education requirement for Rural Development programs and federal down payment/closing cost assistance programs available.
This class will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 2 to 23. Class size is limited, and registration is required by Jan. 26. Link to join virtual class will be provided to registered participants via email.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700 or sclamer@ufl.edu
For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.