As we begin 2023, Citrus Libraries is looking back at some prehistory. The Hell Creek Microfossils program will once again be presented at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Attendees of this presentation will have the opportunity to examine microscopic fossil remains of pre-Paleocene inhabitants from the Hell Creek formation found in the western states of Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 