As we begin 2023, Citrus Libraries is looking back at some prehistory. The Hell Creek Microfossils program will once again be presented at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Attendees of this presentation will have the opportunity to examine microscopic fossil remains of pre-Paleocene inhabitants from the Hell Creek formation found in the western states of Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota.
Explore the world from the view of the non-avian dinosaurs while learning about the fauna, small to medium-size animals, reptiles, and fish that lived in this area.
While this program is free and open to the public, seating is limited, and registration is required. Register online using the calendar at citruslibraries.org, or by calling the Lakes Region Library at 352-726-2357.
