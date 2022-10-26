Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins Oct. 28 and continues each day through Nov. 5.
All early voting locations will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This includes the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, as well as the following Saturday, Nov. 5.
There are five early voting sites located throughout the county:
The Crystal River Early Voting Site, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River
The Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills
The Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills (New Site)
The Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
The Inverness Government Center, 212 W. Main St., Inverness
When going to vote in person, remember to bring signature and photo identification.
During early voting, voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballots in the Official Secure Ballot Intake Stations located at any early voting site or at the Supervisor of Elections office located at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. during normal business hours.
The Supervisor of Elections office is also extending its normal business hours to assist voters. The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Sunday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Nov. 5. All front counter services will be available or call 352-564-7120 for assistance.