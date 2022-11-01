The Esther Chapter of the Daughters of the King at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church in Lecanto will be conducting their monthly food donation drive to benefit SOS food pantry.
They are asking for donations of nonperishable foods and will also accept frozen or refrigerated items.
“This Drive-Thru will be a perfect opportunity to help those in need and contribute to their Thanksgiving Dinner,” said Cathy Allen, Daughter of the King member who heads the food donation program.
Allen added that Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs has been a generous supporter of the monthly food drive.
The drive-thru food donation collection is the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 West Norvell Bryant Highway (County Road 486), Lecanto.
Donation drop-off is at the portico entrance at the church.
The food collected on Tuesday will be taken to SOS in time for their distribution on Thursday.
Also, coolers will be on hand to store refrigerated or even frozen items.
