The Esther Chapter of the Daughters of the King at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church in Lecanto will be conducting their monthly food donation drive to benefit SOS food pantry.
They are asking for donations of nonperishable foods and will also accept frozen or refrigerated items.
“We hope and pray for a good turnout because we are so close to Christmas and the need is so great,” said Cathy Allen, Daughter of the King member who heads the food donation program.
The drive-thru food donation collection is from 9 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday monthly at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., (County Road 486), Lecanto.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Donation drop-off is at the portico entrance at the church.
The food collected on Tuesday will be taken to SOS in time for their distribution on Thursday.
Also, coolers will be on hand to store refrigerated or even frozen items.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.