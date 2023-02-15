Shepherd of the Hills Daughters of the King Esther Chapter, in the third year of their monthly food donation drive-through to benefit SOS Food Pantry, is still passionate about helping this organization that feeds hungry people.
“Once again we look forward to and need our community to support our food donation effort,” said Cathy Allen, Daughter of the King member who heads the food donation program. “God Bless you in advance.”
The drive-through food donation collection is the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 West Norvell Bryant Highway (County Road 486), Lecanto.
Donation drop-off is at the portico entrance at the church.
The food collected on Tuesday will be taken to SOS in time for their distribution on Thursday.
Also, coolers will be on hand to store refrigerated or even frozen items.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.