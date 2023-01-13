Shepherd of the Hills Daughters of the King Esther Chapter is beginning its third year of the monthly food donation drive-through to benefit SOS Food Pantry.

“We are and have been so very happy to have the support of the Chronicle and our community,” said Cathy Allen, Daughter of the King member who heads the food donation program. “I also have a ‘shout out’ to Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs for their ongoing support. They show up every month with a large donation from their church.”

