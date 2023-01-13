Shepherd of the Hills Daughters of the King Esther Chapter is beginning its third year of the monthly food donation drive-through to benefit SOS Food Pantry.
“We are and have been so very happy to have the support of the Chronicle and our community,” said Cathy Allen, Daughter of the King member who heads the food donation program. “I also have a ‘shout out’ to Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs for their ongoing support. They show up every month with a large donation from their church.”
The drive-through food donation collection is from 9 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday monthly at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., (County Road 486), Lecanto.
Donation drop-off is at the portico entrance at the church.
The food collected on Tuesday will be taken to SOS in time for their distribution on Thursday.
Also, coolers will be on hand to store refrigerated or even frozen items.
