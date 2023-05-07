The United Way of Citrus County and the Chronicle are still accepting donations to help mother and daughter Irene and Kelly Green.

Irene, 80, is caring for daughter Kelly, 48, who has debilitating health problems that are increasingly being made worse from being exposed to toxic black mold in their home.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.