The United Way of Citrus County and the Chronicle are still accepting donations to help mother and daughter Irene and Kelly Green.
Irene, 80, is caring for daughter Kelly, 48, who has debilitating health problems that are increasingly being made worse from being exposed to toxic black mold in their home.
They’re trying to raise enough money for a down payment on a used mobile home to replace the nearly 60-year-old one they’re in, which also has structural damage from termites.
To donate, make checks payable to United Way of Citrus County and write “Irene Green” in the memo line.
Mail a check or drop it off at the United Way office at 1582 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
The Chronicle is also receiving checks made payable to the United Way of Citrus County. Mail or drop off at 1624 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
Contact Irene Green by leaving a message at 352-794-3633.
