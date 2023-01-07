Crystal River Little League registration is available now through Jan. 11, 2023.
In-person registration will be on Jan. 11, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park baseball concession stand.
For registration forms and more information, go online to tinyurl.com/4v6mcntv.