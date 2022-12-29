The city of Crystal River finished 2022 with good news and some extra cash under the tree from state lawmakers.

Crystal River received $3 million in 2022 to build the city’s Riverwalk boardwalk along Cedar Cove and connect it with the Riverwalk’s first phase of sidewalks downtown, finishing the long-awaited project.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.