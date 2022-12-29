The city of Crystal River finished 2022 with good news and some extra cash under the tree from state lawmakers.
Crystal River received $3 million in 2022 to build the city’s Riverwalk boardwalk along Cedar Cove and connect it with the Riverwalk’s first phase of sidewalks downtown, finishing the long-awaited project.
Council members thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state lawmakers for supporting Crystal River’s work to complete its King's Bay River Walk.
The council thanked Sen. Wilton Simpson, Rep. Ralph Massullo and then House Speaker Chris Sprowls for supporting the Riverwalk, which, they said, will improve the city’s waterfront and economy.
The council had originally asked for $2 million but received $3 million.
• The city also late in 2022 approved funding a road repaving project after taking stock of all the city’s roads. The plan includes repaving about seven miles. The city’s roads were ranked one through five, with five being in the worst condition. The City Council will have all of its roads ranked three, four, or five, repaved as long as someone has improved property along the road.
• Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink told the council he would soon be returning with some proposed plans to address the problem of permanently moored boats in the city’s bay and canals.
Frink told the council many of these vessels have no one aboard them and are seldom ever moved.
• Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek and Councilwoman Cindi Guy were sworn into office in December 2022. The two ran unopposed.
Meek first took office in 2018, then also running unopposed. Guy first ran for office in 2018, winning with 47.4 percent of the vote and beating incumbent Mike Gudis (33.07 percent) and fellow challenger Brandon Buckingham (19.51 percent).
• Save Crystal River (SCR) was awarded $10 million in 2022 to take its King’s Bay Restoration Project almost to the end of cleaning 93 acres of the bay’s depths by Crystal River’s 100th anniversary as a city on July 3, 2023.
Lisa Moore, SCR’s board president, said during the summer of 2022 that there are 15 to 20 acres left to go, and additional funds will be needed to finish.
• The state gave Citrus County a $7.1 million grant for a Crystal River Airport runway extension and environmental assessment.
The runway extension is scheduled for completion in July 2025. Airport officials also want to build new hangars to service larger private jets and attract businesses to the area.
• Crystal River set its millage rate of 6.59 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, along with the budgets for the city and its Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA.
The rate was unchanged from the 2021-22 rate.
• Crystal River is performing a grant-funded study to find out how vulnerable its coastal city is to tidal flooding, and what can be done to help protect it.
In October the council voted to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and to act on the $200,000 Resilient Florida Program grant the city applied for and received.
• In 2022, Crystal River paid respects to its dead with a $75,000 project to reface the mausoleum tombs at the city’s Memorial Park Cemetery.
The burial grounds are off of West Venable Street, across from the Crystal River Airport. The city replaced the white, deteriorating marble slabs covering 96 above-ground graves with black, reflective granite.
• Crystal River in 2022 established design standards for RV parks in the city’s land development code.
Prior to their establishment, the city’s codes provided no guidance on how those particular projects should be built.
Crystal River officials saw the need for RV park regulations after seeing an influx of development applications to build what the city defines as commercial lodgings for transient guests.
The council’s additions to Crystal River’s land development code on RV parks allow for a maximum density of eight RV spaces per gross acre, built on concrete pads with access to the park’s inner roads.
Temporary structures, such as canvas awnings and screen enclosures, are allowed but must be removed when a space is vacant. Storage sheds of up to 80 square feet, along with covered pavilions, are also permissible.
An RV park’s internal roads must be paved, privately owned and maintained, provide a continuous path of travel with no dead-ends or cul-de-sacs, and have primary entrances and exits connected to collector or arterial roads instead of side streets.
RV parks must also hook up to central water and sewer with one meter per park, and their electrical lines have to be underground.
Tent camping sites are allowed on RV park sites, but developers must designate the locations on their master plans for council’s approval.