The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room.
Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. The meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Patty DeWan, pro-life advocate. She will share her background and experience relating to pro-life issues.
All conservatives are welcome. Donations are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.