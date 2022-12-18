The more than 60 agencies that rely on the Community Food Bank (CFB) to provide food for the individuals and families they serve are struggling. The increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years is taking its toll on resources that are already taxed to the max.
One meal equates to one pound of food. The CFB needs to collect or purchase through monetary donations at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the more than 70,000 individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.
Individuals and businesses wanting to be part of the movement can make a monetary donation to the CFB, as every $10 provides 100 meals.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The agency is also accepting the following food donations: canned foods, dry pasta, rice, beans, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jellies, pet food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products.
Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 19: Community Food Bank, 5259 W. Cardinal St., Homosassa; Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 7800 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River; Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 3703 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness.
Learn more about the CFB and its mission by visiting feed352.org.