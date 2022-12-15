The more than 60 agencies that rely on the Community Food Bank (CFB) to provide food for the individuals and families they serve are struggling. The increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years is taking its toll on resources that are already taxed to the max.

One meal equates to one pound of food. The CFB needs to collect or purchase through monetary donations at least 210,000 pounds of food for holiday meals to feed the more than 70,000 individuals in our area who seek food assistance each month.

