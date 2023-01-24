The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the safe boating course Boat America from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the USCG Auxiliary/DAV building, 501 S.E. 7th Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $40. Upon successful completion of the test, attendees will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To register, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is Jan. 25. There are only 20 spots available in this class, so sign up now.
Information covered includes knowing your boat and motor, what to do before you get underway, trailering your boat safely, operating your boat safely in a variety of conditions, legal requirements of boating, navigation, boating emergencies, vessel operator responsibilities, small boats and paddle craft, and safety equipment required by law.