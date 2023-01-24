The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the safe boating course Boat America from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the USCG Auxiliary/DAV building, 501 S.E. 7th Ave., Crystal River.

Cost is $40. Upon successful completion of the test, attendees will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.

