Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.