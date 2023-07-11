With the passing away of Patrick Fitzpatrick, it was not known with any certainty how to proceed with the task of filling the City Council seat his death left vacant. To remedy that situation, a meeting with Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird was convened by City Attorney Robert W. Batsell Jr. and City Manager Ken Frink.
A review of Crystal River’s charter was determined, and at the July 10 Crystal River City Council regular agenda meeting Batsell presented his findings and suggested how to go forward and when.
Reading from a prepared statement, Batsell laid out the City Council’s first responsibility, which is to fill the vacancy by appointing a qualified candidate by majority vote. That individual will serve until at least March 24, 2024.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Since the next regular City Council election is not scheduled to occur within 90 days after the vacancy, a special election will need to be called,” said Batsell. In the meantime, the city attorney advised the city to advertise that it will be seeking applications from interested parties, which it directed City Clerk Mia Fink to place on the city’s website, as well as advertise in the newspaper.
From there, Batsell suggested three dates for an interim city councilperson to be considered:
• Application deadline of Aug. 4, with a decision rendered at the council meeting of Aug. 14
• Application deadline of Aug. 18, with a decision rendered at the council meeting of Aug. 28
• Application deadline of Sept. 1, with a decision rendered at the council meeting of Sept. 11
Mayor Joe Meek and fellow City Council members chose to go with the first option, the deadline application of Aug. 4 and a determination at the Aug. 14 regular meeting.
The next related matter was to determine a date for a special election, with whomever wins that election finishing out Fitzpatrick’s term, which was Seat 1 on the council.
Discussion was brief among the mayor and council members and the decision was made to go with the suggestion Batsell made, for an election to be held March 19, 2024, which will be the same day the Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held. As the mayor explained, an election on a date other than that would most likely result in a low turnout.
The other reason put forth was that by connecting the vote to the primary, known as the “Agreement for Conducting Municipal Election” between the city and the county’s Supervisor of Elections office, will cost the city only $1,000.
In other business, City Council members in unanimous 4-0 voice votes:
• Approved Ordinance No. 23-O-25, an amendment to the Land Development Code, which will allow Class I Mobile Kitchens (food trucks) in the Waterfront Commercial district, which is outside the CRA district.
• Adopted Resolution No. 23-R-21, setting the tentative millage rate to 6.59 mills, as well as setting the two required public hearing dates for September.
• Adopted Resolution No. 23-R-24, to transfer $66,250 from the General Fund Undesignated Reserves, to allocate funding for vacation and sick leave payouts totaling an estimated $41,000 due to recent resignations and retirements of the city manager and assistant city managers; plus provide an estimated funding of $5,250 for an overlap between the new and outgoing city managers, plus provide funding for moving/relocation allowance not to exceed $20,000 for the new city manager.
• Approved Individual Project Order No. 20 with Kimley Horn in the amount of $45,864 for design and permitting of the Paradise Point Drainage Improvements.
• Adopted Resolution No. 23-R-25, in the amount of $42,900 for the Copeland Park Basketball Courts Restoration.
The above were all approved or adopted with no discussions.