With the passing away of Patrick Fitzpatrick, it was not known with any certainty how to proceed with the task of filling the City Council seat his death left vacant. To remedy that situation, a meeting with Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird was convened by City Attorney Robert W. Batsell Jr. and City Manager Ken Frink.

A review of Crystal River’s charter was determined, and at the July 10 Crystal River City Council regular agenda meeting Batsell presented his findings and suggested how to go forward and when.

