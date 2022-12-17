Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.

In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.

