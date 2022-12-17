Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills.