The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus), in partnership with the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, has kicked off its months-long Community Health Needs Assessment process.
WellFlorida Council, a nonprofit agency which works with 16 counties in North Central Florida, is facilitating the needs assessment for Citrus County.
The assessment will seek input from community members through one-on-one interviews, surveys and in-person focus groups.
The final product will identify the community’s health priorities and needs for the county at large which will in turn guide planning initiatives for DOH-Citrus, determine funding priorities for the Community Charitable Foundation and provide data for other entities in the community to use for grants.
Surveys will be distributed beginning in mid-November and continue through January.