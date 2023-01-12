Nature Coast Church

File Photo: Nature Coast Church, located at 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.

 Julie Mancini/For the Chronicle

The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa will be open this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-15, because of the expected low temperatures.

The predicted overnight temperature must dip to 42 degrees or below before the shelter can open.

