The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa will be open this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-15, because of the expected low temperatures.
The predicted overnight temperature must dip to 42 degrees or below before the shelter can open.
The shelter hours are from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Check the shelter Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2nyjvan4 for the most current updates and directions. Or search "Citrus Cold Weather Shelter."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Also, Citrus County Transit has updated its schedule affecting the stops for the shelter; an updated schedule is posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.
The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter is not just for those experiencing homelessness in Citrus County, but also for those with insufficient heating sources. Citrus County Transit will provide transportation to increase access to those in need.
For more information, call 352-234-3099.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.