The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa will tentatively be open this weekend, depending on the expected temperatures.
The predicted overnight temperature must dip to 42 degrees or below before the shelter can open.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa will tentatively be open this weekend, depending on the expected temperatures.
The predicted overnight temperature must dip to 42 degrees or below before the shelter can open.
Check the shelter Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2nyjvan4 for the most current updates and directions. Or search "Citrus Cold Weather Shelter."
Also, Citrus County Transit has updated its schedule affecting the stops for the shelter; an updated schedule is posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.
If open, the shelter hours are from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter is at 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter is not just for those experiencing homelessness in Citrus County, but also for those with insufficient heating sources. Citrus County Transit will provide transportation to increase access to those in need.
For more information, call 352-234-3099.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.