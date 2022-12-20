Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4, 2023.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Donation sites and times are:
Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. #104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231; Independence Mini Storage, Nan Feeser, 977 N. Florida Ave., must call first, 352-344-5000.
Beverly Hills: Hills Church, 2 Civic Circle, Tuesday to Thursday, 1-4 p.m., 352-746-6171.
Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
Crystal River: The Closet Diva, Crystal River Mall inside RSVP Market Store, 1801 US-19, must call Jody Whitworth first, 1-920-312-3997.