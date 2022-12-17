Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4, 2023.

They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Donation sites and times are:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 