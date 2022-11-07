The Citrus High School Drama Department will present Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11, held in the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Tickets are $8 for both students and senior citizens, and $10 for adults.
In 1926, radium was a miracle cure until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
As the case goes on, Fryer finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire. Grace Fryer now must find a way for the truth to come out before she takes her final rest.
Local students featured include Abby Currin, Landon Rocke-Lanier, Olivia Speck, Iris Torres and Hunter Plouffe.
For more information on purchasing tickets, call 352-726-2241 ext. 4556 or purchase tickets online at citrusschools.org under "Athletic Event Tickets."