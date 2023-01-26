CASA is honored to be chosen as the charity of choice for the Citrus 95.3 and Jenkins Autogroup Donation Drive and Radio-thon to be held Jan. 31.
Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is helping raise funds and donations for CASA’s emergency safe home. You can visit casafl.org/shelter-needs for a complete list of needed items. Drop off nonperishable food and snacks for children, as well as women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and hygiene products like shampoo, soap and deodorant at Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Homosassa.
The dealership will be filling the bed of a RAM pickup and hosting the radio-thon for donations on Jan. 31. Tune to Citrus 95.3 and 96.7 The Fox that day during the morning drive, 7-9 a.m., and afternoon drive, 4-6 p.m.
CASA provides support and services to women and children that are victims of intimate partner violence commonly referred to as domestic violence. Two years of COVID and runaway inflation have taken their toll on families that need your help. In the past year, CASA has seen a 25 percent increase in the need for their lifesaving services. CASA provided safety, hope, and healing to more than 1,500 persons escaping violence and abuse last year alone.
For more information about CASA, go to www.casafl.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @CASACitrus.