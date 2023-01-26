CASA is honored to be chosen as the charity of choice for the Citrus 95.3 and Jenkins Autogroup Donation Drive and Radio-thon to be held Jan. 31.

Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is helping raise funds and donations for CASA’s emergency safe home. You can visit casafl.org/shelter-needs for a complete list of needed items. Drop off nonperishable food and snacks for children, as well as women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and hygiene products like shampoo, soap and deodorant at Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Homosassa.

