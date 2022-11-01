Every year CASA sponsors an Adopt-A-Family event for their participants and the participants’ children.
Without the generosity of the community this holiday event would not be possible. Last year generous individuals and businesses sponsored 73 survivors and their children during Hope for the Holidays.
“Our survivors were so touched that complete strangers cared enough for them and their children to make sure their Christmas was special,” said Sunshine Arnold, LCSW, CEO of CASA. “For so many of our families this is the first time they have had a safe place to celebrate the holiday season. Because of our giving community every child in our shelter home was touched by the spirit and magic of the Christmas season.”
This year, to adopt a family they are asking that interested parties contact Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org or Marilynn Tuten at marilynn@casafl.org. They can also call 352-344-8111 and ask for either Kimberly or Marilyn.
Donations will be accepted Nov. 28 through Dec. 14, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drop off location will be at the Outreach Office, 1100 Turner Camp Road, Inverness.
For those who don’t enjoy shopping, CASA can also accept monetary donations to help with the holiday season. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 205, Inverness, FL 34451. Online donations can be accepted through the agency website at casafl.org/get-involved.
For more information about CASA, go to casafl.org or follow @CASACitrus on Facebook and Instagram.
If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, help is out there. Reach out to any of the following numbers for assistance: CASA’s 24/7 Hotline is 352-344-8111. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. Those in immediate danger or needing medical assistance, call 911.