The 31st annual Caruth Camp Challenge Golf Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Plantation, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
Come join for a fun day at the beautiful Plantation Inn & Golf Resort while raising money to benefit the boys and girls of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
There will be two-person team scramble format and gross and net divisions. All golfers receive a premium gift and gift bag.
Free hot dogs and beverages will be available all along the course. An awards barbeque will immediately follow the tournament.
Entry fee is $95 per player and entry deadline is Nov. 25.
To register and pay online, go to bit.ly/caruthchallenge2022. To pay with check or cash, stop by or mail a check to Plantation Golf, Attn. Tim Hume, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429.