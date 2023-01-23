Join for an open house to celebrate the opening of Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 located at 3475 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The ribbon cutting will be at 4:45 p.m. Complimentary refreshments.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Join for an open house to celebrate the opening of Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 located at 3475 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The ribbon cutting will be at 4:45 p.m. Complimentary refreshments.
To RSVP, go online to braveraweightloss.eventbrite.com.