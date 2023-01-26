The Friends of the Citrus County Library System will hold its Spring Book Sale from Friday, March 10, through Monday, March 13, at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness.
Shoppers often ask, "Where do you get all of these great books to sell?" The answer is mainly from the readers of Citrus County.
Friends of the Library volunteers meet weekly, year-round, to sort and price thousands of books from current best sellers to golden oldies. They collect gently used copies of hardcover and paperback books as well as jigsaw puzzles.
Donations, large or small, are always welcome. Books and related material may be dropped off at the check-out desk at any Citrus County Library.
For larger collections, email FriendsofCCLS@gmail.com or call 352-513-4221 to discuss pick-up. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Citrus County Library System.