Young artist Christina Vukel will be performing live in concert at the Valerie Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Tickets to the show are only $15 and can be bought online at tinyurl.com/myeh92hx.
Vukel will be performing with her band and plans to do a dedicated Elvis Presley song to honor his past performances at the Valerie.
Vukel has created a name for herself with more than 150,000 Spotify streams, 3,200 Facebook followers, and a dedicated fan base in her Florida hometown.
She has released 25 songs, including an album “They Say.” She continues to write songs for future albums.
Her soothing voice and soulful delivery have garnered performances in renowned venues including The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Centre, Hard Rock Cafe Orlando, The Orange Blossom OPRY, Polk Theater, Living Drama Theater, Tropic Theater and the Breakfast Club Radio Show.