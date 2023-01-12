Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants should meet at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the entrance to the park's visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.

Experienced and novice birders are welcome. An experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the walk.

