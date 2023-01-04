Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants should meet at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the entrance to the park's visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome. An experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the walk.
The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the west section of the great Florida birding trail.
Pepper Creek Trail is a fully accessible trail. People can bring binoculars and a field guide, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate in the bird walk.
Pepper Creek Trail is approximately 3/4 mile in length and follows along the park's tram road, connecting the visitor center on U.S. Highway 19 and the west entrance on Fishbowl Drive. Participants can either walk back on the trail or wait and take a returning tram after the park opens.