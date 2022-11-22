Citrus Watercolor Society is excited to announce that the Art in the Wildlife Park Show and Sale is returning once again to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park visitor center.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the park, 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs.
Admission to the show and sale is free. Member’s original watercolor paintings and cards will be on display. Prints will also be offered for sale.
This is a judged show and CWS members may enter by contacting Susan Strawbridge at susan319@aol.com. Artworks include Florida wildlife and scenery as well as art reflecting the unique style of the artists.