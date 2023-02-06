Beat on the beach goes on Feb. 12
The Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will happen at Fort Island Gulf Beach at 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the last picnic shelter.
This free community event is now in its 16th year and everyone is welcome including children (under supervision) as it is a family-friendly gathering. The drum circle happens the second Sunday of the month through the year about two hours before sunset. Know that if it is raining at start time, the event will be cancelled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. If you are drumming, please sit in the main circle so other drummers can communicate with you better. If not, please sit behind the first line of the circle. Please leave the top of the circle by the sidewalk for those with multiple or large drums. The sidewalk is helpful now for handicapped folks to enjoy the drum circle, as well.
Bring drums, or something to beat on or make a percussion sound (homemade is OK), flutes, percussion toys of all kinds like shakers and tambourines. You will need a chair, bug spray and a beverage for the couple of hours the circle lasts.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call.
Register to vote at Central Ridge Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Central Ridge Library from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Central Ridge Library is at 425 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
This is a reminder that allvote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events.
To learn more, visit the website at votecitrus.gov or call the office at 352-564-7120.
League of Women Voters to meet Feb. 11
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County has invited Mark Moore, president of the Science Education, Training and Support Foundation, as the guest speaker for the Feb. 11 meeting.
The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Moore will give a presentation on SETS and what the foundation does to support education in the sciences.
The SETS programs are offered through libraries, schools, and museums, giving participants a chance to experience activities in programs, that are usually only available to those either at a higher level of study or retired from earth sciences such as paleontology, archeology, mineralogy and malacology.
SETS has also assisted schools to get involved in programs such as launching seeds into suborbital space and studying the effects, and sending small, 5-foot, GPS-equipped boats from Florida to France while plotting their travels. They also sponsor activities in the libraries such as presenting scientific posters, science fairs, and Florida history presentations.
All who are interested are invited. For more information call 631-790-7933.
Citrus Writers Club to gather
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
Flipping to Florida-friendly landscaping
The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas.
These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. We will also provide information on beneficial plants that are wonderful to either add to your landscape or as a replacement for invasive ones.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates:
- Feb. 8 — Central Ridge in Beverly Hills;
- Feb. 9 — Citrus Springs;
- Feb. 14 — Lakes Region in Inverness;
- Feb. 15 — Floral City;
- Feb. 27 — Coastal Region in Crystal River;
- Feb. 28 — Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Feb. 27 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Sign up is available via Eventbrite: ccufflprogram.eventbrite.com.
For plant information, call 352-527-5700 (ask for any on-duty Master Gardener) or email Citrus County Master Gardeners at IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu.
Mended Hearts to meet in Inverness
The Mended Hearts Chapter 367 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Historic Citrus Schoolhouse adjoining the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. The speaker will Dr. Usman Kazi, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital resident. Dr. Kazi’s topic will be “Heart Failure.”
The Mended Hearts is a national organization which provides peer support, patient-centered education and advocacy aiming to inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families.
Contact Gail Granger, president, at 352-795 -7742 for more information or a meeting reservation.
Crystal River Garden Club to meet
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host its February meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd. Drive to the back of the church off U.S. Highway 19 and follow the signs.
The guest speaker for the meeting is Elaine Parisi. She will create floral arrangements from flowers and foliage from the area to be used in a home.
The Club has almost completed preparing the garden for the Junior Garden Club at the Crystal River Elementary School for the second and third graders to begin planting in February.
Upcoming events are: garage sale March 10 and 11 at 7227 W. Avocado St., Crystal River; Craft Fair Plus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25 at the Crystal Oaks Country Club, 4958 W. Crystal Oaks Dr., Lecanto.
Those interested in reserving a table as a vendor at the craft fair, contact Sherry at 603-523-4551. For more information on the garden club, go to gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
Oakwood Village homeowners to meet
The Oakwood Village Home Owners Association will hold a quarterly board meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Schoolastic tourney set for Feb. 27 in Sugarmill
The Women of Sugarmill Woods will host the annual Schoolastic Golf Tournament at Sugarmill Woods Country Club on Monday, Feb. 27
Cost for the educational fundraiser is $80 and includes breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch, snacks, prizes and raffles. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.; scramble format.
Registration deadline is Feb. 18 and forms can be found at womenofsugarmillwoods.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, contact Monta Burnett at montapiacenza@yahoo.com or call 727-831-8201.