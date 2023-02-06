Homosassa River Alliance to meet
The next monthly meeting for the Homosassa River Alliance will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Old Homosassa Civic Club, 5330 S. Mason Creek Rd., Homosassa.
Guest speakers will be Madison Trowbridge from the Southwest Florida Water Management District's Springs Scientist and Natural Systems and Restoration-SWIM Section.
Frank Gargano, the District’s Government Affairs Regional Manager, will also join the discussion. All are welcome to join.
TOO FAR plans annual sale
TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources, a 502(c)(3) organization dedicated to the protection of our local waterways and environment, will host its annual indoor garage sale Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at their headquarters building on Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Call 352-634-4216 for more information.
Audubon, park going to the birds Feb. 11
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a Feb. 11 bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants meet at 7:45 a.m. in the parking lot at the front entrance to the park’s visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome. Elaine Roche, an experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the approximately 3/4-mile walk.
The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the west section of the Great Florida Birding Trail. Pepper Creek Trail is a fully accessible trail. If you have binoculars and a field guide, bring them, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate.
Post plans flag retirement Feb. 11
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Citrus County Fire Department will be present with their hook and ladder truck.
The public is invited to attend. The post is at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza (between U.S. 19 and Yulee Road). Call 352-765-3949.
Share the love: Help feed needy pets
The Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch Thrift Store will host a Share the Love Pet Food Collection at their store, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, on Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, Feb. 13; and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Post a loving message or a special picture of your pet(s) on the Precious Paws Rescue Valentine Wall and leave a pet food donation for a needy pet in our community.
All donations will be shared with Citrus County Food Banks. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be at the site each of the three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the wall be on display during open store hours.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message — a PPR volunteer will return your call.
Auxiliary slates boating safety course
The public is invited to register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course being offered in a virtual learning format by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa.
The course will be offered from 6:45-9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24. After successfully completing the test, participants will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a Safe Boater card to legally operate a vessel with a 10-HP motor or greater. The establishment of a good foundation for safe boating is a must for anyone operating a boat or PWC.
Cost is $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. There is a discount for family members sharing a book.
Space is limited, so RSVP no later than Feb. 12 to ensure enough time to receive a textbook. Contact Dee Imhoff at hal1414@tampabay.rr.com, or go to tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscgaux154.
Top Hat Big Band Concert, Dance
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 12, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
This event is sponsored by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA) and will feature the acclaimed 20-piece big band “Downing Street” for entertainment.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy live big band sounds and classics as performed back in the day by the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller all in a night club atmosphere.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youths under 14. Refreshments will be available.
FFRA is a non-profit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.
For more information or to buy ticket, call Robert DeSimone at 352-628-5606.
Legion post to host blood drive
Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The bloodmobile will be on site and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood.
If you would like to schedule an appointment to donate, the link is: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/752606, or just stop by.
Trace your roots to other countries
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, where guest speaker Claudia Breland will discuss “Beyond the United States: Tracing Your Ancestry in Other Countries.”
Ancestry.com has collections relating to census, military, and immigration records for the United States, England, Canada, Germany and other countries. FamilySearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
The meeting will be in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, and via Zoom.
Sierra Club plans Zoom meeting
The next Zoom meeting of the Sierra Club Adventure Coast will be from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Guest speaker will be Dave Cullen, Sierra Club Florida’s lobbyist in Tallahassee since 2008.
Cullen has fought for Sierra’s positions on water quality and quantity, energy, recycling, fertilizer, and growth management as well as wildlife and land acquisition. He is also working to expand Sierra’s volunteer advocacy corps to make sure legislators understand how important environmental issues are to their constituents.
Cullen will discuss new bills being considered and provide Sierra Club’s analysis, as well as identify what may be the key battles this session.