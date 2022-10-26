Come one, come all, to the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club's annual Parade of Trees fundraising event Nov. 17 and 18 from 4-8 p.m. held at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.

It is a wonderful way to kick-start the holiday season. All proceeds stay in Citrus County and go towards local programs and organizations which we support.

