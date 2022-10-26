Come one, come all, to the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club's annual Parade of Trees fundraising event Nov. 17 and 18 from 4-8 p.m. held at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
It is a wonderful way to kick-start the holiday season. All proceeds stay in Citrus County and go towards local programs and organizations which we support.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The pre-lit, fully decorated trees are for sale, as well as yummy desserts. There will also be wonderful raffle baskets, lotto boards, 50/50, children's bicycles and helmets, refreshments and even a guest appearance by Santa.
Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy to benefit Citrus United Basket.