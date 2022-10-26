On Sunday, Nov. 6, the IR-RU Family Social Club will be holding their Annual Bandfest Fundraiser for Citrus United Basket (CUB).

This event will be held outside, weather permitting, and will be open to the public. There is no admission fee, however, attendees are asked to bring in non-perishable food items and/or a new, unwrapped toy.

