On Sunday, Nov. 6, the IR-RU Family Social Club will be holding their Annual Bandfest Fundraiser for Citrus United Basket (CUB).
This event will be held outside, weather permitting, and will be open to the public. There is no admission fee, however, attendees are asked to bring in non-perishable food items and/or a new, unwrapped toy.
Raffles will be held throughout the event and a food plate will be available for a $6 donation.
Local musicians are donating their time and talent and the lineup is as follows: 1-1:45 p.m. Jo Jo and the Jenerators, 2-2:45 p.m. Eruption, 3-3:45 p.m. Hat Trick, 4-4:45 p.m. Silverback Rock and Roll, 5-5:45 p.m. Bad Kitty, and 6-6:45 p.m. PO Boys.
Sound and lighting by Steve Champagne/Shining Star Productions. All proceeds from this event go to Citrus United Basket.
The IR-RU Family Social Club is located at 922 U.S. 41 South, Inverness. For more information, call 353-637-5118. The club, which is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, offers a full liquor bar for their members and guests.