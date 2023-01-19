The Academy of Environmental Science is asking for community support as the school is in danger of having to close next school year.
Due to unexpected structural repair costs to the building, the school’s reserve budget has been drained and they will be unable to complete all the necessary repairs and renovations needed to keep the school open for students.
Being a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, AES relies heavily on community support and donations to remain in operation each year.
The school needs to raise $350,000 by Jan. 31 to meet construction deadlines or else it will not be able to open next school year.
For those who would like to make a donation by check to the Academy of Environmental Science toward the cost of much-needed repairs, mail it to: Academy of Environmental Science, 12695 W Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429.