The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: milk, kid-friendly snacks, and drinks (Gatorade, Vitamin Water, juice).
Non-food items: face care products, Epsom salt, hemorrhoid cream, hair ties, baby wash/shampoo/lotion, eyedrops, antacids, deodorant, kitchen sponges, toilet bowl cleaner.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.